“Niels says Monmouth is a time capsule where little has changed since the 1950s,”says Ms MacDonald. “ As a result there is no ugly modernist architecture, no widened roads or redevelopment. Many buildings are listed as historical monuments, including the Savoy Theatre, which also serves as a cinema. It’s like stepping into the 1930s. It’s the oldest theatre in Wales that is still in use and was recently renovated with the help of National Lottery funding. Quite often, big names perform here,’ says Ms Vaughan adding, “It’s a popular place for well known comedians to try-out new acts.’”