When was the last time you danced with abandon? Was it at a party or was it in your own kitchen?
As a child I dreamt of becoming a dancer but alas school back in the day when I was young local dance lessons weren’t always available at the times I could get there. If I wasn’t a dancer then my dreams passed to a singer (discovered my voice wasn’t up for public displays and didn’t match my enthusiasm unfortunately), my third dream was to write and become an author so you could say I am indeed living the dream.
That however doesn’t take away from my other dreams so today whilst not professionally I would never make the Strictly dancefloor I am determined that one day soon I will get on board and make dance my regular exercise regime (the singing is a different story and will remain for my ears only)!
I love dancing, it is a freedom and a joy, so much so that I have been known to bust a few moves while out shopping with friends, much to their embarrassment. Certain songs can burst through speakers and there I am swaying about and moving my feet along with the rhythm; I am indeed often found to be first on the dance floor and last off such is my love of it.
If you watch children from a young age they often start to take in the music and dance almost as soon as they are on their feet, where does that abandonment go when we grow into adulthood? Often at events I see people just refusing to get up on the dance floor with the excuses of either I don’t dance or I can’t dance, both of which I dispute as it is these that are often to blame; lack of confidence or even fear of judgement which is to be fair so sad as if you allow the music to just take you on a journey nothing else will actually matter.
Children will dance literally anywhere they hear a tune and sometimes when there is no music you can witness them dancing in the puddles, why is this? Well, it is likely to be that they have not learnt the sad beliefs above, they have just allowed the music to light up their soul as they share their joy by dancing along.
Dance, just like music can have a way to lighten the mood, bring back memories, burn some calories and connect you with yourself in fact probably like nothing else. I believe I was born to dance as my parents met at a dance 62 years ago and together, they taught me that dance was a special bond they shared. In fact, my Grandad, Bill Kennard had his own dance band (sadly I don’t follow him either as I can’t play an instrument).
There is great song by a Country and Western singer, (my chosen genre if I did ever make it on stage) Lee Ann Womack called ‘I hope you dance’ and it is a great reminder that we should never lose our sense of wonder and never take one breath for granted.
So, take a listen to it, hear the words and next time when you get the chance to dance don’t sit it out let your feet do the talking.
©Beverley Jones
