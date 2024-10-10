If you watch children from a young age they often start to take in the music and dance almost as soon as they are on their feet, where does that abandonment go when we grow into adulthood? Often at events I see people just refusing to get up on the dance floor with the excuses of either I don’t dance or I can’t dance, both of which I dispute as it is these that are often to blame; lack of confidence or even fear of judgement which is to be fair so sad as if you allow the music to just take you on a journey nothing else will actually matter.