As I mentor and work with clients, I often use the above words and actions I took to demonstrate that all of us have the ability to do what it is we set our mind at. Over the years I have those who want to be confident public speaking, clients who want to change their career path, clients who when I speak to truly believe they can’t do that thing, when of course talking it through plus looking at a course of small actions they can take they discover that the thing that fills them with doubt is of course possible.