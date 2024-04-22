Forecast. Rain sweeps the region. Stuttering temperatures. Thursday Largely dry. Day 11C/52F Night 2C/36F in Foy. Light NW Friday Largely dry. Day 12C/54F Night 3C/37F in Hardwicke. Light/V Saturday Rain/Showers. Day 11C/52F Night 4C/39F in Bream. Light S Sunday Showers. Day 12C/54F Night 5C/41F in Oxenhall. Light S Monday Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 6C/43F in New Mills. Light/V Tuesday Showers. Day 13C/55F Night 7C/45F in Wibdon. Light/V Wednesday Largely dry. Day 12C/54F Night 6C/43F in Lea. Light/V Outlook: Changeable; temperatures rallying. Pollen Count: Low/Mod UV: Mod Sunrise: 5.54 a.m. Sunset: 8.28 p.m. Moonrise: 10.47 p.m. Moonset: 6.28 a.m.