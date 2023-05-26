Cllr Chandler was elected for the Green Party and Cllr Howells as an independent. Residents in Cllr Chandler’s and Cllr Howells’ wards will be watching closely to ensure that they stick to the promises upon which they were elected and don’t morph into Labour councillors because in both wards the Labour Party was firmly rejected last year, getting as little as 6 per cent of the vote.