There was very little about what the council will do to support older people, while the education section, having been right at the front of the previous Conservative plan, was hidden at the back, the lowest of the six priorities. Overall we felt it was a disappointing effort, but as this was the fifth version, the third full council debate and now a year since the new Labour administration was elected, we believed it would be reckless for the council to continue without a plan of any sort. So we abstained to allow the plan to pass.