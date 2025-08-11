Puppy biting and teething Last night at puppy class we had a catch up about how everyone’s pup had been doing and one person said, ‘well it’s been a week of weeing and biting!’
I went to have a chat with them and the daughter showed me her joggers which had various small holes in. We had a chat about this particular phase of puppyhood and I thought I would put together ideas for all other puppy owners on ways to cope and manage with those sharp little teeth!Having a pup that is like a land shark is hard work!
Some pups go through the biting stage and teething stage with no issues; some are a little bit bitey and some really like to bite and chomp. The important thing is to remember they are not doing it on purpose or to be horrible. Its natural for them and we have to manage it as best we can. It’s hard for the pup too and certainly when the teething starts, it can be very painful for them. Pre planning is key
1/ Order in a variety of different, healthy puppy safe chews, like beef pizzles, lamb braids, moo chews, fish sticks (avoid anything with rawhide in) Keep them in an accessible drawer that you can quickly get to when pup starts biting or gnawing. Yak chews are great and also nylabones.
2/ Keep a good stash of toys that you can place in pups’ mouth (instead of your hand, foot, clothes) Some will prefer rubber, some softer toys and some toys that you can place treats in.
3/ Try to pre-empt the pup bitey attack, especially on your ankles and socks, have treats in your pocket, turn to face pup as they launch and ask for a sit or do a scatter of treats on the floor. Then, give them the chew or the toy. If pup is persistent, wear welly boots outside, they won’t penetrate that or get a reaction so will hopefully give up.
4/ Frozen kongs, frozen rubber toys, and yes even ice cubes (a little defrosted) can help. As can frozen veg like broccoli and carrots.
5/ Try and gauge when the bitey time seems to happen so you are prepared. Evening is usually a tricky time coinciding with the zoomies!
6/ Keep empty boxes and packaging and let pup mouth and bite the box as it is far better to let them do this and make a mess than struggle with the little nipper.
7/Getting bitey can also indicate needing a poo. If this is the case, try them regularly for a toilet break.
8/ Another symptom of getting bitey is over tiredness- pups need a lot of sleep and you may need to help them with enforced naps as they find it hard to regulate their systems.
9/Keep as calm as you can, its hard but you don’t want to overact when they start biting as it will only make things worse.
10/ Supervise all children while pup is in the bitey stage, small children running around can be a challenge so make sure you separate pup from children when needed and teach the children to stand like a tree! (adults too!)
Here’s how to stand like a tree
- Stop
- Fold your branches (hands folded in front
- Watch your roots grow (look down at your feet, not at the dog)
- Count your breaths in your head until help comes or the dog moves away
The land shark phase WILL pass, its management, patience and more patience
