As always, I spend as much time as possible out across Monmouthshire meeting different people and organisations. It was great to recently visit Caldicot RFC and congratulate the club on its 65th anniversary. I’m supporting the club with its application to the Welsh Rugby Union for funding to improve its facilities, creating a space where parents, carers and members of the community can stay and socialise. A huge well done to everyone at Caldicot RFC for everything they do for the local community.