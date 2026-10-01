As always, I spend as much time as possible out across Monmouthshire meeting different people and organisations.
It was great to recently visit Caldicot RFC and congratulate the club on its 65th anniversary. I had the chance to see the facilities and hear about how well the club is thriving, with teams across all age groups and a huge number of volunteer coaches.
I’m supporting the club with its application to the Welsh Rugby Union for funding to improve its facilities, creating a space where parents, carers and members of the community can stay and socialise. The improved facilities could also be used at other times by community groups and local businesses.
A huge well done to everyone at Caldicot RFC for everything they do for the local community.
Over in Chepstow, we recently celebrated the opening of the UK’s 250th Banking Hub!
The UK Labour Government promised in our manifesto to open 350 Banking Hubs across the country, so we’re already well ahead of the target.
As traditional bank branches close and more people use online banking, some people risk being left behind.
Banking Hubs provide a place where people can still access everyday banking services and face-to-face support.
I promised to work to get more Banking Hubs across Monmouthshire, so following the opening of Monmouth’s Hub last year, I’m really pleased to see Chepstow’s open too.
I’ve also been out in Grosmont, meeting residents to discuss the future of the village shop and lending my support to the new venue, as well as the work of the community to get the old shop back up and running.
It was also exciting to see inside the newly improved Town Hall, which will be opening very soon. I last saw it when the works were about to start, when we celebrated the National Lottery funding, so it was amazing to see how it has been transformed.
Congratulations to everyone who has worked so hard to make it happen.
Finally, I brought Skenfrith residents, Natural Resources Wales and Monmouthshire County Council together once again as part of my mission to make Skenfrith safe from flooding.
I’ve been doing this every three months since July 2024 and will continue until we have the protection we need for this historic village.
These aren’t meetings for the sake of it. They result in clear actions that are leading to progress - such as securing pumps for houses - while also allowing residents to directly question agencies and share their thoughts and concerns.
Diolch to everyone for coming together and working to find solutions; I will continue doing everything I can to make sure everyone in Skenfrith gets the flood defences they need.
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