I recently launched my new Monmouthshire-wide survey, something I also carried out last year. Doing this helps ensure that I’m focusing on the issues that matter most to you.
If you haven’t received a leaflet in the post with the link, you can take part in this years survey by visiting: link.catherinefookes.com/MonSurvey2026
That’s why I welcome the new measures that came into force at the beginning of this month, which will see wages up and bills down.
Some of these measures include 140,000 workers in Wales receiving a pay rise, as the National Living Wage and National Minimum Wage increase.
It’s not just a rise for workers either, the state pension has also increased, with the UK Labour Government backing the triple lock so that it rises by 4.8%, taking it to £240 a week.
And following decisions made at the last UK budget, energy bills will also be £117 less on average for households.
No matter what the situation in the Middle East, this will be the case until prices are reviewed again in the summer.
One thing I’m also really proud of is the lifting of more than 450,000 children across the UK out of poverty. This is being done through the scrapping of the two-child limit introduced by the previous Government.
Alongside all of this, we’re also seeing investment in our local areas. Across Monmouthshire, £2.2 million - including £1.5 million I helped secure from the UK Government - is being invested into our town centres.
This funding will help improve our high streets, create new accessible changing spaces, improve parks and playgrounds, and bring some empty units back into use - something I know we’re all very keen to see.
I know that these measures are not a one-and-done solution to the cost-of-living crisis, but they are welcome and positive steps forward, particularly in the face of growing uncertainty worldwide.
Moving forward, I will continue to push for further action to help ease the cost of living and support households across Monmouthshire.
In the meantime, I strongly encourage you to take part in my survey and share your views, so I can continue representing you as best as I possibly can.
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