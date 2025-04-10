In my previous column, I wrote about concerns surrounding the water supply to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, a waterway which contributes over £20 million a year to our local economy.
Due to licensing issues, the canal faced the worrying prospect of little to no water being available, putting jobs, tourism and local businesses at risk. Following letters and conversations with Welsh Government, Welsh Water, and other key stakeholders, I’m pleased to report that a temporary agreement has been reached.
Welsh Water has agreed to a short-term supply of water, which means the canal is now open and fully operational for the Easter break. While this is a welcome development, we must now work toward a more sufficient, long-term solution. I’ll continue pushing for all parties to find a sustainable and fair resolution that protects the future of the canal.
In the meantime, I’d encourage everyone to make the most of the canal over the coming months. Whether it’s walking, boating, or enjoying a coffee at Goytre Wharf, let’s all do what we can to support the local businesses that have been affected by the disruption.
Another important update is the fantastic news that over 150,000 workers in Wales have received a pay rise thanks to an increase in the UK Government’s National Minimum Wage. This means that everyone on the National Living Wage will now receive a £117 monthly boost. That’s up to £1,400 a year extra for full-time workers aged 21 and over, and up to £2,500 a year more for 18 to 20-year-olds.
It’s encouraging to see wages rising faster than prices. But I also know that many household bills are increasing this month, which can put pressure on family budgets. If you’re struggling financially, please do reach out - my team and I are here to help.
Finally, I also recently held a Farmers Surgery at Monmouthshire Livestock Market, meeting with local farmers to hear first-hand the issues they’re facing and how I can help. Inheritance tax remains a key concern, and I’ll continue to raise this with the relevant bodies in Westminster. If you’re a farmer in Monmouthshire and concerned about the changes to IHT or other issues, please don’t hesitate to get in touch and I will do everything I can to support you.