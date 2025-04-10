Finally, I also recently held a Farmers Surgery at Monmouthshire Livestock Market, meeting with local farmers to hear first-hand the issues they’re facing and how I can help. Inheritance tax remains a key concern, and I’ll continue to raise this with the relevant bodies in Westminster. If you’re a farmer in Monmouthshire and concerned about the changes to IHT or other issues, please don’t hesitate to get in touch and I will do everything I can to support you.