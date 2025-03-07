As usual, my diary over the past week has been packed with events, meetings, and discussions - both in Westminster and across Monmouthshire. In Westminster, I had the honour of delivering a speech in the House of Commons to mark St David’s Day. I spoke about Wales, Monmouthshire, and the strength of our communities - each one a vibrant part of the welcoming culture Wales is known for.
I also highlighted local organisations that step up in times of need, whether it’s Skenfrith’s response to flooding or Ty Price’s Meet & Eat programme supporting residents in Goldwire Lane and beyond. Monmouthshire’s communities always rally together, and it’s one of the many reasons I’m honoured to represent you as your MP.
On the topic of communities, I recently organised an International Women’s Day event at Chepstow Drill Hall. It was fantastic to see so many brilliant women from across Monmouthshire come together - connecting, sharing advice, and supporting one another. A huge thank you to our speakers, attendees, raffle prize sponsors, and The Hollywells for their fantastic performance. Together, we raised over £500 for Cyfannol Women’s Aid! I’m looking forward to making this an annual event.
In Undy, I met with Emma and her son, Toby, after a terrifying incident no parent should have to experience. Toby was hit by a car after getting off the bus on his way home from Caldicot School. Thankfully, he has recovered, and the road has a 20mph limit on it.
I also raised Toby’s experience in Parliament and I’m pushing - along with local councillors - for urgent safety measures, whether that’s a pedestrian crossing, better signage, or both. If you have road safety concerns in your area, please get in touch.
Finally, in Monmouth, I helped organise and attended a Cash Access UK event, a drop-in session for residents to learn more about the banking hub we’re working to bring to the town. Banking services must be available in every town across Monmouthshire, and I will continue working to make this happen.