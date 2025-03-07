On the topic of communities, I recently organised an International Women’s Day event at Chepstow Drill Hall. It was fantastic to see so many brilliant women from across Monmouthshire come together - connecting, sharing advice, and supporting one another. A huge thank you to our speakers, attendees, raffle prize sponsors, and The Hollywells for their fantastic performance. Together, we raised over £500 for Cyfannol Women’s Aid! I’m looking forward to making this an annual event.