Perhaps telling a handful of our very best friends later in life, once we were old enough to know that what happened wasn’t our fault, but never telling anyone at the time because of the huge shame we felt. The horror that Giséle has endured every day for the four-month trial and the bravery and love she has shown to other women is astonishing. Because what she has done is a true act of love. She forwent her right to anonymity in order to ensure that "the shame changes sides."