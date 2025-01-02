Over the Christmas break, I've been reflecting on my work through the Women & Equalities Select Committee, and I’m always astonished at the fact that violence against women increases at Christmas time.It made me reflect on my Woman of the Year - Giséle Pelicot.
Every time I heard any details of her trial and the horror of what she went through, and every time I saw her bravery, I wanted to weep. I wanted to weep for every woman that has ever been raped, and every woman who has experienced sexual violence or any kind of harassment – and that is indeed EVERY WOMAN and GIRL that I know of.
Not one of us has escaped it. Many of us, fortunately, don’t have such harrowing tales as Giséle’s, but we have all been victims who shamefully kept our ordeals secret.
Perhaps telling a handful of our very best friends later in life, once we were old enough to know that what happened wasn’t our fault, but never telling anyone at the time because of the huge shame we felt. The horror that Giséle has endured every day for the four-month trial and the bravery and love she has shown to other women is astonishing. Because what she has done is a true act of love. She forwent her right to anonymity in order to ensure that "the shame changes sides."
There has always been violence against women—men seeking to assert their power over women. What has changed now is the online space; where conspiracy theories thrive and misogynists can spout violent, women-hating bile with impunity. On the Women and Equalities Select Committee in Parliament, we have been looking at non-consensual intimate image abuse (NCII)– or as it is sometimes known – ‘Revenge Porn’ and examining how we could strengthen the Online Safety Act to try to reduce these crimes.
We heard how the caseload of the Revenge Porn Helpline has increased ten-fold in four years—from 1,600 to 19,000. Most importantly, we heard from two incredibly brave survivors of this form of abuse, who are sharing their stories in the hopes that the Online Safety Act can be improved so that we stamp out this kind of abuse.
This is where misogyny often starts now for boys and men - online. We must do more to ensure that victims do not have to repeatedly report crimes to different police officers. We need a named single police officer to help them through the process, and we must make the creation of the intimate image a crime, not just the sharing of it.
To reach the Government’s laudable mission of halving violence against women in a decade, we must tackle online misogynistic abuse. It will take all of us working together to ensure that shame does indeed change sides.