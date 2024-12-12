Last week, Monmouthshire faced yet another storm, causing widespread power cuts and leaving many households without electricity. Throughout the disruption, I remained in direct communication with National Grid, pressing for faster power restoration across all affected areas.
I also raised the issue in Parliament, asking the Minister how many homes had been reconnected and taking the time to thank our incredible emergency services and Monmouthshire County Council for their hard work in supporting residents.
By now, all properties in Monmouthshire should have had their power restored. If you’re still experiencing issues, please get in touch with my office, and we’ll do our best to support you.
Last week also saw the release of a damning report from the Women and Equalities Committee in Parliament, exposing the systemic neglect of women’s reproductive health across the UK. It highlights delays in diagnosis, outdated attitudes, and inadequate support, leaving millions of women without the care they deserve.
As the only Welsh MP on the Women and Equalities Committee, I’m calling for urgent action to ensure women in Wales - and the rest of the UK - receive better treatment and care. In Wales, where healthcare is devolved, I’m pleased to see progress being made with the Welsh Government’s Women’s Health Plan for Wales, which is already starting to address these critical issues.
On Human Rights Day, the final day of the UN’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, I presented a petition in Parliament on behalf of Monmouthshire residents.
The petition calls on the Government to outlaw pimping websites and paying for sex, while providing support - not sanctions - for victims of sexual exploitation. This is a vital step in tackling systemic abuse and ensuring exploitation has no place in our society.
On a festive note, I had the pleasure of attending the joyful carol service hosted by Gateway Church in Abergavenny. Their dedication to supporting the community is truly inspiring, from delivering Christmas food parcels to preparing fully cooked Christmas dinners for those in need on the 25th.
It was wonderful to see them celebrating others in our community by presenting awards to Monmouthshire Housing Association, GAVO Monmouthshire, and the Gwent High Sheriff for their fantastic work across the county.
It was also a pleasure to meet the fantastic team from 'Stump Up for Trees' in Parliament, who were nominated for a National Park Nature Award. Their incredible work planting trees is truly inspiring!