At Welsh Labour conference I witnessed a historic moment for Wales: the first speeches by Wales' first woman First Minister, Eluned Morgan MS, and Wales' first woman Secretary of State, Jo Stevens MP. This marked a significant era for Wales, inspiring women and girls nationwide, including in Monmouthshire.
It’s clear the First Minister is listening to the people of Wales with a £50 million funding boost for the NHS to reduce waiting times and improve services. The conference also celebrated the largest financial settlement in the history of devolution, underlining Labour's dedication to delivering change. Thanks to two Labour governments working together, the First Minister can now deliver on her Four Priorities: bringing waiting lists down, delivering jobs and growth, providing opportunities for every family in school and beyond and connecting communities. This funding from the UK Labour Government will also provide a pay boost for thousands of workers in Wales, including an increased National Minimum Wage that will benefit 2,500 of the lowest-paid workers here in Monmouthshire.
I had my first Women and Equalities Select Committee meeting last week, which discussed the progress made on women's reproductive health conditions. I spoke to Dame Lesley Regan, professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, about a group of 80-year-old women in Monmouthshire who were told they couldn't have their pessary changed at their local GP surgery, which is unacceptable. I have written to the GP and the health board to ensure that these women can receive these services as close to home as possible without needing to arrange transport to a hospital. There should be at least one women's health specialist at every GP surgery.
In the chamber last week, I asked the Solicitor General what steps she has taken with the Crown Prosecution Service to ensure that the victim's right to review scheme is operating effectively. Many victim-survivors have contacted me for support, and I have been shocked and concerned by the rates of violence against women in Monmouthshire. I'm pleased the Government are aiming to halve violence against women and girls in the next decade and that they are working with the CPS to deliver the justice victims rightly deserve.
If you are a victim-survivor of domestic abuse, Cyfannol Women's Aid are doing vital work to support women and children here. You can contact them at [email protected] or call 03300564456. My office is also here to help you; please email [email protected] or call 01291200139.