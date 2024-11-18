It’s clear the First Minister is listening to the people of Wales with a £50 million funding boost for the NHS to reduce waiting times and improve services. The conference also celebrated the largest financial settlement in the history of devolution, underlining Labour's dedication to delivering change. Thanks to two Labour governments working together, the First Minister can now deliver on her Four Priorities: bringing waiting lists down, delivering jobs and growth, providing opportunities for every family in school and beyond and connecting communities. This funding from the UK Labour Government will also provide a pay boost for thousands of workers in Wales, including an increased National Minimum Wage that will benefit 2,500 of the lowest-paid workers here in Monmouthshire.