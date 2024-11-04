This week, the Chancellor set out the first Budget of this Labour government. As your MP, I know just how tough things have been for people here in Monmouthshire. The Conservatives crashed the economy and local people have paid the price with mortgage and rent prices soaring, sluggish growth, and public services struggling. The Tories wasted billions of pounds of taxpayers’ money on their failed asylum system, propping up private rail companies and dodgy COVID contracts - leaving a £22 billion black hole in the nation’s finances and public services on their knees. They made working people pick up the bill for their chaos and decline.