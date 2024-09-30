I am deeply committed to tackling women’s inequality and ensuring that every woman in our community can succeed and thrive. This week, I had the privilege of meeting Monmouthshire women at both ends of the age spectrum about women’s health. I am concerned that both older women and younger women’s health needs are not being met with a 52-week waiting list for gynaecological appointments which is simply unacceptable. I will be writing to the health minister and the health board to ask for improvements.