I am deeply committed to tackling women’s inequality and ensuring that every woman in our community can succeed and thrive. This week, I had the privilege of meeting Monmouthshire women at both ends of the age spectrum about women’s health. I am concerned that both older women and younger women’s health needs are not being met with a 52-week waiting list for gynaecological appointments which is simply unacceptable. I will be writing to the health minister and the health board to ask for improvements.
My inbox is also full of urgent cries for help from those experiencing domestic abuse which is nothing short of a national epidemic. At Labour conference I met with SafeLives who shared data with me showing that 14,000 adults in Monmouthshire have experienced domestic abuse since the age of 16. That is 14,000 too many.
I’m proud that the UK Labour Government under Keir Starmer has made tackling domestic violence against women and girls and supporting victim-survivors a priority. Labour’s approach focuses on ensuring safety, delivering justice for victims, improving support services, and holding perpetrators accountable. I am especially pleased that, starting in 2025, the government will introduce a national rollout of free, independent legal advice for every adult rape victim in England and Wales—an essential step toward securing justice for victim-survivors.
My conference diary was also packed with meetings with campaigners and stakeholders, from the NFU to Cancer Research. I also had the pleasure of speaking at the Labour Business Small Business Forum event, where I talked about fairer taxes for smaller businesses, and listened to a wide range of businesses talk about what is needed to reinvigorate our high streets.
Talking of local small businesses, Cllr Jackie Atkin and I recently visited the blocked Barton Alley in Monmouth. I spoke with Barry Island Cottage Company and Monmouthshire County Council about the need to act with the utmost speed to get the alleyway open as soon as possible. The company assured me that they would be putting in their planning application as soon as possible. I will be keeping a watchful eye on progress.
It was an absolute pleasure to attend the Macmillan Coffee Morning in Homeforge House – the turnout was fantastic, as were the cakes! Congratulations to all who organised it!
My office is here to support anyone struggling in Monmouthshire; please do not hesitate to get in touch at [email protected] or call 07830 995037.