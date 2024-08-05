I know there are differing views on 20mph, and I'm pleased there is a review, but I'm sure everyone will be interested in the latest data on casualties, showing that from January to March this year, they had significantly decreased from 510 to 337, a 26 per cent reduction compared to the same period in 2023 before the default 20mph. Welsh journalist Will Hayward calculated that the six fewer fatalities have saved £13.5 million, seventeen fewer serious injuries have saved £4.3 million, and 110 fewer slight injuries have saved £2.1 million, resulting in a total saving of almost £20 million––showing that the 20mph policy is already paying for itself.