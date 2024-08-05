My heart aches for the families in Southport, and I'm deeply saddened and appalled by the ensuing violence. As the Prime Minister said in his statement on Sunday, this is not protest; this is organised violent thuggery, and it has no place on our streets or online. We must collectively create a safer and more peaceful environment for everyone. Those who have participated in this violence will face the full force of the law.
Congratulations to Eluned Morgan MS, the first woman to lead Welsh Labour and the first-ever female First Minister of Wales. I look forward to working with the First Minister, and I have no doubt that her leadership will bring about positive change for the people of Wales.
I know there are differing views on 20mph, and I'm pleased there is a review, but I'm sure everyone will be interested in the latest data on casualties, showing that from January to March this year, they had significantly decreased from 510 to 337, a 26 per cent reduction compared to the same period in 2023 before the default 20mph. Welsh journalist Will Hayward calculated that the six fewer fatalities have saved £13.5 million, seventeen fewer serious injuries have saved £4.3 million, and 110 fewer slight injuries have saved £2.1 million, resulting in a total saving of almost £20 million––showing that the 20mph policy is already paying for itself.
In Westminster, Chancellor Rachel Reeves revealed a £22 billion Tory cover-up, exposing a massive hole in public finances. Reeves has taken immediate action to fix our economy's foundations and has made tough decisions, including targeting Winter Fuel Payments at Pension Credit recipients. These will continue to be paid to pensioner households receiving Pension Credit or other income-related benefits, meaning that the Winter Fuel Payment will be better targeted to low-income pensioners. I am here to support you with Pension Credit and benefits, so please do not hesitate to contact me.
The summer holidays in Monmouthshire offer a range of fun and free activities for children, from theatre classes to rock climbing and crafts. Please visit www.monlife.co.uk to see what's on. The council website also points to support with the cost of living, including Benthyg, a library from which people can borrow items such as camping gear, gazebos, and tools!
I'm holding my next advice surgery in Monmouth, 10am-12pm on Saturday, August 24th. Please email me at [email protected] to book an appointment.