With our rivers running across borders and constituencies, the only way forward is to reach out and work together. This week I had a positive meeting with Matt Bishop, MP for the Forest of Dean, and we are committed to stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of the Wye. We then discussed whether measures might be taken to reduce heavy truck traffic on the Staunton road, which I know is a concern for many in the Monmouth area. I’ll also be reaching out to fellow MPs, both Green Party and Conservative, whose constituencies cover upstream sections of the Wye. Finally on environment, I visited the Welsh Eagle project which is working on restoring white-tailed eagles locally. I look forward to seeing how this progresses, taking into account the justifiable concerns of some farmers.