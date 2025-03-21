I want to start this month’s column by sharing some positive news regarding a deeply worrying situation that was of great concern for many of us here in Monmouthshire.
As you may have seen, local resident Rebecca Burke had been detained in the United States. I’m incredibly relieved to share that Rebecca is now safely back home with her family.
My team and I worked closely behind the scenes with the Foreign Office, relevant authorities, and ministers, doing everything we could to help bring Rebecca home as quickly as possible. We also kept in regular contact with Rebecca’s dad, Paul, providing updates and support.
It was a hugely distressing time for everyone involved, but what was really great to see was the compassion shown by everyone across Monmouthshire. So many of you reached out with messages of support, and it’s moments like this which remind us why our communities across Monmouthshire are so fantastic.
In Usk, I recently visited Little Dinos Role Play Centre to meet its founder, Ffion. This brilliant early-learning business was built with the help of her mum, Catherine. Ffion has created such a vibrant and supportive space for local children and families, helping young children learn and process emotions through role play. Small businesses are vital to Monmouthshire, and I’ll continue doing everything I can to support them.
I also had the pleasure of meeting the Friends of Bettws Newydd Church to learn more about their efforts to restore the roof of St Aeddan’s Church. I’m pleased that the UK Government’s Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme helped make the re-roofing project possible.
It’s a stunning building inside and out, with a nationally important “rood screen.” and some of Wales’ oldest yew trees in the churchyard - believed to be around 1,000 years old!Finally, In Usk, I recently held another of my monthly surgeries, where I meet with residents to help them with the issues they’re facing. If there’s something you’d like to raise with me, I’ll be holding more surgeries over the coming months:
- Saturday, April 12 – Magor & Undy
- Saturday, May 10 – Abergavenny
- Saturday, June 7 – Chepstow
- Friday, July 4 – Monmouth
If you’d like to book a slot or raise an issue, please don’t hesitate to get in touch by emailing [email protected] or calling 01291 200139.