As a Member of the Senedd, I have the privilege of representing the views and concerns of my residents in Cardiff Bay whilst the Welsh Parliament is sitting, but I always look forward to the periods of recess that we have, to allow me to spend even more time back in my constituency, meeting with residents, business and groups.
The first week of our Easter recess has just finished, and I have very much enjoyed meeting with several groups, to discuss a range of issues, from the Keepers Pond on the border with Torfaen, to the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, to also visiting the excellent facilities within HMP Usk, and how they are attempting to become self-sufficient with their food produce, an area especially close to my heart.
I am privileged to be able to meet residents to hear their concerns and opinions, because at the end of the day, that is what the role of an elected representative is, to be a voice for our constituents in Parliament.
One of the sectors of Monmouthshire that really needs a voice now is our farmers. I have long been a champion of our rural communities and welcomed being appointed as the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Transport and Infrastructure last autumn, providing me with a larger platform to be a voice for Welsh Farming.
Farmers are facing some big issues at the moment, such as Bovine TB, the Sustainable Farming Scheme, the new water regulations, Blue Tongue and of course, Labour’s introduction of the Tax on the Family Farm. All these things are having a massive impact on farmers and their wellbeing.
Sadly, Labour at either end of the M4 just don’t get rural life and clearly don’t get business. They don’t understand the effect their policies have on farmers and their families.
Farmers have always wanted to work with the governments to find solutions to the many challenges, but Labour just don’t make it easy and it seems they don’t really care about this crucial industry and it's role in feeding the nation.
When I talk to farmers they clearly feel down and undervalued. Their businesses are under threat from so many angles, and they need governments in London and Wales that care about the future of the countryside and who care about rural communities and our food security. They clearly haven't got that at the moment.
I will continue challenge the Welsh Labour Government to be a voice for Welsh Farming, but currently, the Conservatives are the sole voice in Wales, championing this essential sector, which is crucial to our Welsh economy.
I for one will continue to stand up for our farmers and rural communities.