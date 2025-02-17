The issue of our food system is one that cannot be overstated but is one that has been long overlooked by successive Governments.
I am incredibly proud of the work that our farmers do and the abundance of high-quality fresh food that they produce, and we are incredibly lucky to have all of this food on our doorstep.
However, the increase in ultra-processed food has meant that much of this fresh food does not make it to our plates.
As many of you will know, two years ago I put forward a bill which had the aim of improving our food system by putting together a holistic approach, ensuring that there was a strategy in place to improve access to nutritious and sustainable food.
Sadly, this bill was voted down by Labour and the sole Liberal Democrat.
Since then, we have seen precious little being done on the matter which has been incredibly frustrating.
The benefits of fresh and nutritious foods cannot be understated.
Recent statistics show that a third of all adults in Wales are classed as obese, of which the health risks are estimated to cost the Welsh NHS an eyewatering £73 million a year.
Sadly, it is the poorest in our society who suffer most from the health issues related to poor diets.
However, I am pleased to say that the issue is now getting more traction.
Last week, I and some Labour and Plaid colleagues put forward a debate in the Senedd calling on the Welsh Government to implement this holistic and joined up government strategy to improve people’s diets.
Using the power of public procurement, we can ensure that pupils, patients and people living in care homes can have fresh, nutritious and unprocessed food.
I am glad that this debate had cross-party consensus, and I am pleased to see that the motion passed unopposed in the Senedd.
We now have a real chance to improve the quality of our food that our children have access to.
Through the increased promotion in the benefits of fresh, unprocessed food and the use of public procurement, we can reverse this trend in obesity in Wales.
I look forward to working with my cross-party colleagues to achieve this aim, because ultimately, this is not a political issue and one that we can all agree on.