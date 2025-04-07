There are two ways to fill a pothole. The quickest way is to fill a pothole with cold tar and flatten it down. Council highways engineers can fill over a 100 potholes a day this way. But they often let water in and break up within a matter of weeks or months, but it’s a quick way of making the highway safe and reducing claims. The better but slower way is to dig out all the dead tarmac, fill the hole with hot tar, use a roller over the top and seal around the edges. My colleague Cllr Tony Kear secured a trial of a JCB Pothole Pro in Monmouthshire – a machine that speeds up proper pothole repairs. Unfortunately, the council administration has not pursued this option.