Monmouthshire spends £216million a year, which is made up from Council Tax and a grant from Welsh Government, but over the years the proportion of revenue from council tax has increased, so the council is becoming more reliant on residents to fund local services. For many years, Monmouthshire has been the worst funded council in Wales and again this year, has received the lowest increase of all the 22 councils in Wales, at just 2.8%. Newport had an increase of 5.6 per cent, despite it being a largely urban environment where it’s cheaper to deliver local services.