Lougher Home Care has provided support for vulnerable residents in Caerwent, Rogiet, Magor, Undy, Caldicot, Portskewett, Mathern and Chepstow for the last 15 years. It’s a small business based in Magor, which provides around 1,000 hours of care per week, helping older people to continue living independently in their own home. Often it is only this support which prevents an older person from going into residential care at enormous cost to themselves or the taxpayer.