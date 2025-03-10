One example raised was the recent consultation on downgrading Monmouth Library and moving it out of its home in the Rolls Hall to the Shire Hall. This consultation was launched on a Monday morning without any notice and was due to last less than two weeks. There were no online options, so the only way that residents could share views on the proposal was to visit the library and fill in a five-page survey. This consultation risked excluding a lot of residents, who could have otherwise expressed their views.