In our full council meeting last week, we had the chance to thank all those who helped with three recent crises – Storm Bert, the fire on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny and, most recently, Storm Darragh. All three were examples of our communities at their best, where emergency services and council teams did us proud, while the community spirit of residents in the face of adversity was really admirable. It was a privilege to be able to say thank you, but also to warn of the measures the council needs to take to prepare for future storms and extreme weather events.