This week my thoughts have been with all those affected by the dreadful fire on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny. The photos showing the intensity of the fire are extraordinary. The blaze was so intense it is incredible to think that no one was injured and this is surely a credit to the emergency services for all their work. Putting out the fire was an incredible operation involving over 100 firefighters from all over South Wales. Efforts included extracting water from the River Usk near Llanfoist and pumping it up the hill to the town centre.