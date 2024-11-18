This week my thoughts have been with all those affected by the dreadful fire on Frogmore Street in Abergavenny. The photos showing the intensity of the fire are extraordinary. The blaze was so intense it is incredible to think that no one was injured and this is surely a credit to the emergency services for all their work. Putting out the fire was an incredible operation involving over 100 firefighters from all over South Wales. Efforts included extracting water from the River Usk near Llanfoist and pumping it up the hill to the town centre.
Abergavenny Leisure Centre was opened up on the Sunday evening as a crisis centre for those who had been evacuated from their home as a precaution. I think this shows once again how the council and emergency services partners can work so well together in times of crisis, just as they did during the Covid-19 pandemic a few years ago.
On the Monday morning following the two minutes’ silence, Peter Fox MS and I came to Abergavenny to speak to businesses affected and offer our support. It was good to hear their praise for the emergency services, but it also brought home the immediate challenges facing businesses on Frogmore Street. Some businesses not immediately affected by the fire still had to close due to the smell of smoke. Now that the area has been fenced off, this should hopefully ensure that other nearby businesses can continue to trade.
The community spirit on display that morning was really inspirational. Offers including of temporary premises had already been offered to some of those affected. As terrible as the fire was, we could detect relief that it hadn’t spread further and that no one was hurt or worse. It was a humbling experience speaking to those affected, many of whom had been at the scene of the fire all through the night.
Since the fire it has been disappointing to see a lot of armchair speculation on social media as to how the fire might have started. I hope that investigators can now be given the time and space they need to undertake their important work.
As we move towards peak Christmas shopping season, I hope the council will consider what additional support could be offered to traders to send a clear message that our town centres, including Abergavenny, are open for business.