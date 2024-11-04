It was a delight last month to welcome a new elected member to our local Conservative team. Cllr Martin Newell was elected to the county council to represent the Monmouth Town ward in a by-election to replace Catherine Fookes, who had stood down following her election to Parliament. Martin hadn’t been involved in politics previously but felt compelled to get involved out of a sense of frustration with the way the town centre has been neglected over the last few years.
During the campaign residents were raising similar concerns about access to health services and the lack of a proper ambulance station in Monmouth, a lack of support for high street businesses, the poor condition of Monnow Street and other public town centre areas and the decision by the new Labour Government to withdraw the Winter Fuel Payment. We fought a solid campaign explaining how our candidate was Monmouth through and through and had the experience, local knowledge and commitment to make a difference and get things done.
The result was stunning. Martin took almost 60% of the vote – a phenomenal endorsement of his candidacy and a real mandate to deliver on the commitments he made during the campaign. Martin is going to make a great county councillor and I’m really looking forward to working with him. Martin brings great experience of running a small business to his role and that will be really valuable in advocating for his residents.
Martin’s election changes the balance on the county council. While the local Conservatives won more votes than any other party in the Monmouthshire local elections in 2022, Labour won more seats. This by-election changes that balance so now the ruling Labour group has 21 seats and our Conservatives team has 19 seats, five short of an overall majority.
We are now closer to the next local elections in 2027 than the last set, so we will be shortly looking for aspiring council candidates to join our Conservative team. Being a county councillor is such a rewarding role where you get to champion issues close to your heart and work to make your community a better place. We’re looking for individuals from across Monmouthshire and from a range of backgrounds who are passionate about their community, are hardworking and would make a great local champion for their area. If you think you fit the bill, please get in touch.