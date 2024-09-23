It’s frustrating because if enough councils – particularly ones of the same political colour as the UK Government – were to object to the policy, it would force the government to u-turn. This was an opportunity for all councillors to send a clear message about the new government’s priorities. I genuinely think all councillors in Monmouthshire disagree with what the Chancellor has done, but they ought to stand up for what they believe in and publicly object. I know it’s difficult when you disagree with your own party.