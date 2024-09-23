In my last column, I reported that our Conservative team would be proposing a motion to the full council meeting of all 46 councillors demanding that the council send a letter to the Chancellor of the Exchequer setting out our opposition to the winter fuel payment cuts.
Our motion proposed that the council run a proactive awareness campaign to help make pensioners aware that they might be eligible for pension credit, which could lead to the winter fuel payment being reinstated.
Monmouthshire has a greater double the share of older residents than the national average and given our rurality, heating costs are higher so these cuts will be felt much more harshly here than elsewhere. Many residents in rural areas are reliant on oil for heating, which can be more expensive in the winter, so all the winter fuel payment does is cover the fluctuations in price.
Over 80 per cent of pensioners are losing their payment including nearly two million disabled pensioners. It feels like such a callous way to treat older people. Of course, there are some older people who don’t need it, but it could have been tapered so that the vulnerable get the support they need.
Unfortunately, the council’s administration, made up of Labour councillors, one Green and an Independent watered down the motion so no letter will be sent to the Chancellor urging a review of the winter fuel payment cuts.
It’s frustrating because if enough councils – particularly ones of the same political colour as the UK Government – were to object to the policy, it would force the government to u-turn. This was an opportunity for all councillors to send a clear message about the new government’s priorities. I genuinely think all councillors in Monmouthshire disagree with what the Chancellor has done, but they ought to stand up for what they believe in and publicly object. I know it’s difficult when you disagree with your own party.
When I led the council, I didn’t always agree with things that happened in government and when you think the wrong decisions are being made you have a responsibility to your residents to speak up. I did on several occasions because my first loyalty was to the public, not to my political party.
I’m sure this won’t be the last UK Government decision that negatively impacts on Monmouthshire residents, but whatever happens, I hope all councillors will put the interests of their residents first.