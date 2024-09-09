By the time this paper goes to print, MPs will have voted on whether to reverse government plans to restrict the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners. The decision was taken without any debate or consultation so it’s positive that MPs are this week debating whether this is a fair thing to do. I hope they will demand the government to rethink this proposal and consider the hardship it’ll cause for so many older people this winter.
As a county with a generally older demographic, as many as 20,000 older people in Monmouthshire could have their winter fuel payment withdrawn. As many people live in rural areas with older, less well insulated properties, many of which are reliant on oil and other more expensive forms of heating, the loss of this payment will be keenly felt. It’ll be a first test of loyalties for our new MP, whether she’ll be loyal to her party leadership or the tens of thousands of pensioners about to lose their winter fuel payment.
In Monmouthshire we have a council meeting next week and on behalf of my Conservative team of councillors I’ve submitted a motion calling on the council to run a publicity campaign to raise awareness of how to apply for pension credit. Many people who are eligible simply don’t apply either because they don’t know they’re eligible or have been put off applying. But if you’re eligible for pension credit you’re also eligible for the winter fuel payment. I also want the council to write to the Chancellor urging a review of the plan.
The new UK Government has been defending the move saying there would have been a run on the pound had they not done it, yet they could apparently afford £9billion for eyewatering public sector pay rises of 22% for junior doctors and a rise for train drivers taking the average salary to £70,000. Of course, I would never begrudge a pay rise for public sector workers, many of whom work incredibly hard, but we should never forget that it's hardworking taxpayers who foot the bill, so rises should be fair and proportionate. I worry that the government has made a rod for its own back and that the trade union bosses will now hold them to ransom, while support for the most vulnerable in our society, including pensioners lose out. We’ll continue to fight for the winter fuel payment to be reinstated.