The new UK Government has been defending the move saying there would have been a run on the pound had they not done it, yet they could apparently afford £9billion for eyewatering public sector pay rises of 22% for junior doctors and a rise for train drivers taking the average salary to £70,000. Of course, I would never begrudge a pay rise for public sector workers, many of whom work incredibly hard, but we should never forget that it's hardworking taxpayers who foot the bill, so rises should be fair and proportionate. I worry that the government has made a rod for its own back and that the trade union bosses will now hold them to ransom, while support for the most vulnerable in our society, including pensioners lose out. We’ll continue to fight for the winter fuel payment to be reinstated.