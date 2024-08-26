This cohort of students has had more hurdles to overcome than previous generations, having had their learning impeded by the Covid-19 pandemic. The three academic years 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 were all affected by lockdowns, school closures and online learning. At the start of the pandemic there was a lot of uncertainty about the scale of the threat facing the country and in particular our most vulnerable residents. It will be interesting to read the conclusions of the UK Covid-19 inquiry as to the impact it had on pupils and what could have been done differently. It’s still disappointing that the Welsh Government continues to refuse to have a dedicated Welsh inquiry into the decisions made in Wales. The Welsh Government had access to the same evidence as the UK Government, but decided to keep schools closed for longer, inevitably having a greater impact on young people’s learning.