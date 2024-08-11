The leader explained how the tendering process was progressing and that officers have had initial discussions with interested bidders at a recent event. The documentation will be published this week and companies will have until September 16 to submit their bids. I was told that there are four local suppliers interested in bidding and two national companies, one of which is based in Wales and the other in London. It looks likely that the new dairy contract will be for five years, which should provide some stability. We recognise how important it is to residents that milk used in our schools and care homes is sourced locally, so I hope this retendering will deliver that.