I remember when Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister that Labour said a second leader without a mandate from the public was sufficient cause for an unscheduled general election. Equally in Scotland, Labour said a second SNP First Minister who hadn’t won an election meant the Scottish Parliament should be dissolved for an election. Surprisingly no one in Welsh Labour has said a second unelected First Minister requires an unscheduled Senedd election – funny that! A cynic might think this is no surprise given that while Labour made gains in the general election, it was on one of the lowest vote shares the party has ever achieved, making it very vulnerable to opposition parties at the next Senedd election.