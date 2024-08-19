Summer has always been the time for agricultural shows in Monmouthshire. First the Llanthony Show then Chepstow Show, The Monmouthshire Show, and lastly the Usk show in September.
These huge events showcase the best of farming, local food, competitions, stalls and bring visitors to our Monmouthshire. Like our county, they have evolved over the years, each year building on old traditions and including new elements.
Of course, agricultural shows aren’t the only events going on in Monmouthshire this summer. We have something for everyone, with outdoor musical events at every scale. Whether your taste is a relaxed afternoon with a quartet in one of Gwent’s Open Gardens, an evening at Castell Roc or the Green Gathering, there is lots going on, not forgetting the Abergavenny Food Festival in late September.
Some of our local summer events are hosted by Monmouthshire Council venues, our parks and castles, or by private promoters, but most are run by committees of volunteers, working hard year after year to ensure that events take place and run successfully, hoping for good weather and lots of visitors. Please support them if you can. The fact that so many people in Monmouthshire give their time to entertain others and raise money for charity is something very special.
I am particularly delighted that Abergavenny carnival will be returning to Bailey Park in September, with a walking parade. Like Monmouth Carnival in June, and the Henry Festival last weekend, these traditional family events take a lot of organising, but make a memorable and affordable day out.
Behind the scenes of course, a lot of work goes into ensuring events are safe, authorising road closures and checking things like food hygiene and liquor licenses. This is where your county council comes in, supporting organisers with expert advice and working alongside Gwent Police and South Wales Fire and Rescue, and highways through the Events Safety Advisory Group.
We encourage anyone organising an event to let the Visit Monmouthshire team know about plans. The ‘what’s on’ section of the Visit Monmouthshire website is a great resource for anyone looking for places to go and things to do throughout the year.
Council meetings usually stop for August, but this year we have business that won’t wait for the autumn, or that was postponed during the election period.
As an aside, along with other Council leaders I recently met Eluned Morgan, our new First Minister and our team and I look forward to working with her when Senedd business resumes in September