One of the key highlights of our celebrations is an event at Monmouthshire County Hall in Usk, where we will welcome Olga Matveiuk, a talented local artist originally from Ukraine and a member of the "Artists in Exile" group. Olga’s journey from a war-torn homeland to finding a new community in Monmouth is a story of resilience and hope. She will share her personal experiences, providing us with a profound insight into the strength of women in times of adversity. This is especially poignant as we have just marked the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by many, particularly women, in times of conflict and displacement.