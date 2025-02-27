International Women's Day 2025: A Celebration of Strength and Achievement in Monmouthshire
International Women’s Day is a time to reflect on progress, to recognise the invaluable contributions of women, and to reaffirm our commitment to gender equality. Marked by millions worldwide on March 8th, it is a day of celebration and a call to action, ensuring that the advancement of women remains at the forefront of our collective efforts.
As Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, I am proud to highlight the many events taking place across our county to celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025. This year, we are marking the occasion with a range of activities that honour the achievements of women locally and globally.
One of the key highlights of our celebrations is an event at Monmouthshire County Hall in Usk, where we will welcome Olga Matveiuk, a talented local artist originally from Ukraine and a member of the "Artists in Exile" group. Olga’s journey from a war-torn homeland to finding a new community in Monmouth is a story of resilience and hope. She will share her personal experiences, providing us with a profound insight into the strength of women in times of adversity. This is especially poignant as we have just marked the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, a stark reminder of the ongoing struggles faced by many, particularly women, in times of conflict and displacement.
Additionally, Her Story Theatre Company, a dynamic group of four women from South Wales, will bring history to life through a performance exploring the remarkable life of Betsi Cadwaladr, a pioneering Welsh nurse who served in the Crimean War. Written by Adele Cordner, this powerful piece will highlight the courage and determination of a woman who defied expectations to improve healthcare on the battlefield.
International Women’s Day is not just about celebrating achievements but is also about acknowledging the challenges that remain. It is an opportunity for us to recommit to the cause of equality and to take meaningful action in our own community. Monmouthshire County Council remains steadfast in its efforts to promote equality in all areas, ensuring that every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive.
These celebrations reflect the strength and vibrancy of our community as we come together to recognise the incredible achievements of women and continue working towards a more equal and inclusive future for all.