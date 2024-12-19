This is the time of year when we focus on happiness and joy, on family togetherness and good cheer.
It should also be when we can put most other things aside and take a winter break, a breather from the normal routines of daily life and some of the more hum-drum tasks we all have to undertake.
Sadly, this week it was brought into sharp focus for me that it will not be so for everyone. We live in increasingly dangerous times, with no continent free from the ravages of war, natural disasters or growing impact of what is clearly climate change.
A very dear friend who worked with me and in effect became a member of the family was born and bought up in Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique. Her islands have been in the news this week because of a devastating cyclone which has caused widespread damage. My dear friend returned there in 2020 to be with her family and work with the government to help develop her island. I know that she has survived the cyclone but nothing more. I tell you this chilling tale because for me it puts all else into perspective.
We can all get very wrapped up in the detail of our life, at home, at work, or at play. But especially at this time of year, I have found it necessary to be aware of the bigger picture and to realise that despite the pressures and challenges of my role, they humble into insignificance compared to what so many others, here in the UK and around the world, are now facing.
My purpose is not to try to cast a dark shadow over your festive season. Far from it. But it has made me even more aware that I, like so many others I know, need to count my blessings.
So let me take this opportunity to extend to all readers the very best wishes for the New Year. I hope that the community spirit which is so strong in Monmouthshire continues to spread in 2025, to support and hold us all whatever our circumstances, wherever we are.
Happy Christmas one and all.