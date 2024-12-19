A very dear friend who worked with me and in effect became a member of the family was born and bought up in Mayotte, a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean between Madagascar and the coast of Mozambique. Her islands have been in the news this week because of a devastating cyclone which has caused widespread damage. My dear friend returned there in 2020 to be with her family and work with the government to help develop her island. I know that she has survived the cyclone but nothing more. I tell you this chilling tale because for me it puts all else into perspective.