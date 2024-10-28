Alongside that, we need to unlock the full potential of our area. Currently, economic growth and investment is hampered by a lack of labour and land: more than 99 per cent of business premises in the county are already occupied. Businesses, land agents and investors tell us that with more land they could provide more jobs. So, the plan provides for an extra 48 hectares of employment land in the Magor/Undy area and around Raglan, Monmouth and Abergavenny.