You possibly missed the decision your council made last week to involve you in discussions about the shape of the future of Monmouthshire. Against the Tory objections, we agreed to consult you from next week.
The “Replacement Local Development Plan” will establish how we use the land in the county over the next 15 years. It will protect more than 99.9 per cent of our land from further development. It will provide land for 6,000 more jobs and 2,000 more homes.
Next year the plan and all that you say in the consultation now will be sent to Welsh Government for examination. Following amendment, the plan may be approved in 2026.
The current proposals build upon the consultation we held in 2022. The vast majority of the 85,000 hectares of our beautiful county is undeveloped and must remain undeveloped. Our plan protects land which is not allocated for development. It offers special protection for the green spaces and identified areas of amenity importance.
Alongside that, we need to unlock the full potential of our area. Currently, economic growth and investment is hampered by a lack of labour and land: more than 99 per cent of business premises in the county are already occupied. Businesses, land agents and investors tell us that with more land they could provide more jobs. So, the plan provides for an extra 48 hectares of employment land in the Magor/Undy area and around Raglan, Monmouth and Abergavenny.
We are aware that Monmouthshire is at a cross-road: the number of working-age people is shrinking but our retirement age population has grown rapidly (by more than a quarter in the last census period). There’s a real danger that the county could become an unsustainable retirement area. We must attract younger people. The public services and businesses necessary to sustain an older population are already suffering from a lack of local labour.
Our plan will insist on affordable housing. High property values have worked to the disadvantage of many local people, squeezing them out of the housing market. New developers will be required to show that high-price property will cross-subsidise affordable housing: social housing for rent and shared equity and low-cost homes.
And our plan is also bold in ensuring that new homes are green, producing as much energy as they consume.
There are other concerns, too, which our plan addresses. Monmouth Town lacks physical connectivity. Chepstow is a congested. As a result, we have a transport strategy, working towards a better railway network, a better bus network and better use of our roads.
This plan shows our vision: vibrant towns and villages, with a younger population supporting successful businesses and innovative public services; a vision for the protection and enhancement of our environment; of people being able to walk to their local amenities.
And now are asking you whether you share our vision. You can have your say from next week when we make the plan publicly available - and there will be an option for you to let us have your views.
It’s a rare opportunity for you to help shape your future.