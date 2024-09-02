What a joyous occasion the recent Monmouth Show was – a great reminder of the virtues of the town which gives our county its name. It is a remarkable town with a unique urban character set between the two most beautiful rivers, and we are doing our utmost to ensure that it thrives.
Although recent essential roadworks have caused problems for local businesses, residents and visitors, there is already a strong sign of a very real upturn. When we came into office the shop vacancy rate was 18 per cent - well above the UK average of 14 per cent. This year it stands at ten per cent. We are making progress, but I know more needs to be done.
Our plans for the town, shared with the town council and the Chamber are almost ready for you to have your say so that collectively we can agree a vision for the future, building on strengths and securing funding from the Welsh Government.
The agreed re-design of Monnow Street, combining parking with wider pavements, allowing for continental-style pavement cafes, will build on the positive features of the town centre. Meanwhile we have started a wider review of car parking working with traders and local people to find out what works for you and them.
I am proud of the way our council has been able to improve transport, which the new active travel route from Wonastow to the town centre, already well used and showing the way forward. We have also agreed funding for improvements to key properties in the town centre and to help make the museum at Shire Hall a major tourist attraction. And more investment is about to deliver improvements to the traffic lights on the A40.
I accept that the Welsh Water work has been hugely disruptive but it was very necessary: with it behind us, we can take the town forward.
That’s just a brief snapshot of some of the things we are doing in Monmouth, which like the other towns in our county, have a unique and wonderful character, to be supported, celebrated and cherished.