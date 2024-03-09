The second key vote was brought forward by my Conservative colleague Cllr Lisa Dymock on the Welsh Government’s controversial Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS). We passed a motion calling on the Welsh Government to pause its consultation and go back to the drawing board on its proposals for farmers to effectively give up 20% of their land, but it was disappointing that the Labour group and the same Green and Independent members abstained. We would have liked to have sent a clearer cross-party message to Welsh Government that their scheme would be devastating for our agricultural industry. Recent crises like the Coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine have served as reminders about how we need to become more reliant on home-grown food and that means supporting our farmers. After all, no farmers, no food.