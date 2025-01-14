From a wider perspective, it is also damaging for politics when you get such a glaring example of such hypocrisy. When trust in politicians is at such a low, it is the last thing that is needed. This is why I am such a strong proponent of going out into communities and talking to people face-to-face so you can counter some of the ill-feeling that exists when it comes to politics and put across the alternative vision that Plaid Cymru has. One thing is certain, Plaid Cymru will not turn its back on the campaign for pensions justice for the many women who have been cheated out of the retirement they planned for in good faith.