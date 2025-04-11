Since my last column Plaid Cymru has held its annual conference in Llandudno. It was a very positive event with lots of interest from members and outside organisations alike. I took part in a number of panel discussions and got to make a speech on stage where I outlined my vision for reform of public transport to ensure that communities the length and breadth of Wales are connected. I also revisited the plans to make council tax fairer which were included in the co-operation agreement but were rejected after the Labour Government lost its nerve.
The big policy announcement to come out of the conference was our Cynnal child payment. This would involve families with children in poverty receiving an additional payment and would go some way to addressing the disgraceful child poverty levels of Wales. We have the worst child poverty figures in the UK and it will only get worse with Labour in Westminster aping the Tories discredited austerity agenda. Rural poverty – which affects communities in Monmouthshire – is also something that requires targeted action. By way of contrast, Scottish child poverty levels are dropping. It is no coincidence that the SNP Government has already adopted a payment for families with children in poverty similar to the Cynnal payment. I only hope that Plaid Cymru has the chance after the 2026 Senedd elections to address an issue that has cast a shadow on our society for far too long now.
It was good to be in Abergavenny recently to see the work that has been carried out to make the town’s train station more accessible. I was told by a representative of Network Rail that the multi-million-pound walkway over the tracks is the only covered one of its kind in the UK. This access was much needed as people with disabilities have to cross the track in order to get from one side to the other. I am pleased to say that the walkway is nearly completed and should be open soon.
It is right that our stations are accessible to all and that public transport should be available to everyone. This chimes with Plaid Cymru’s vision of creating a Wales that leaves no one behind, no matter what their background or whether they have a disability or health condition. I hope that this enhancement for Abergavenny train station will encourage more people to use public transport when it opens.