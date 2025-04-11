The big policy announcement to come out of the conference was our Cynnal child payment. This would involve families with children in poverty receiving an additional payment and would go some way to addressing the disgraceful child poverty levels of Wales. We have the worst child poverty figures in the UK and it will only get worse with Labour in Westminster aping the Tories discredited austerity agenda. Rural poverty – which affects communities in Monmouthshire – is also something that requires targeted action. By way of contrast, Scottish child poverty levels are dropping. It is no coincidence that the SNP Government has already adopted a payment for families with children in poverty similar to the Cynnal payment. I only hope that Plaid Cymru has the chance after the 2026 Senedd elections to address an issue that has cast a shadow on our society for far too long now.