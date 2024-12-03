Elsewhere, the flooding wreaked havoc throughout the former coalfield areas causing millions of pounds worth of damage. Just like Skenfrith, it was a case of history repeating itself as many of the towns and villages affected this time were also washed out during Storm Dennis in 2020. I visited several of the affected areas, including Cwmtillery where a coal tip slid down a mountain and into people’s homes. Even after more than 12 hours of an extensive clean-up job, the inky-black sludge left behind was still several feet deep in places when I managed to get there on Monday afternoon. The previous evening, some residents were evacuated from their homes and put up in hotels for their own safety as the dark river of muck rose outside their front doors.