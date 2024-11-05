It was certainly a case of more tricks than treats when the Chancellor unveiled this Labour Government’s first budget just before Halloween.
Rachel Reeves decided to impose the highest tax increases in history with a £40 billion hike, in a move which will punish workers and batter businesses.
Other destructive measures announced in the Chancellor’s pre-Halloween smash-and-grab budget horror show, included reforms to inheritance tax which will threaten Welsh family farms – the backbone of our rural economy and Welsh culture.
All of this, let’s not forget, comes on the back of Labour’s cruel decision to cut winter fuel payments for pensioners – a callous act which will leave many in my region being forced to choose between eating and heating this winter.
Whilst I could go on and on about the intricate details of Labour’s budget of broken promises, I want to take a look at what it means for my constituents and Wales as a whole.
As a result of the budget, Labour ministers in Cardiff Bay are poised to receive an extra £1.7 billion in funding.
Whilst at a glance this looks like a good thing for Wales, in reality it fills me with dread.
Eluned Morgan and her top team are free to spend that cash on whatever they like. And based on the financial recklessness and mismanagement we’ve seen from the Labour administration in the past, who can blame me?
Twenty per cent of pupils leaving primary school functionally illiterate, the worst NHS waiting lists of any UK nation (1 in 4 people on a waiting list), the highest economic inactivity rate of any UK nation, highest unemployment rates, lowest PISA results of any UK nation… I could go on.
But basically, we are underperforming in almost every category after 25 years of Labour in power.
So do we think an economically damaging budget from the UK Labour Government will do anything to help Wales in the midst of these multiple crises? I fear not.
The Welsh Government is far too busy spending taxpayer cash on their never-ending vanity projects rather than getting to grips with these big issues affecting my constituents such as spiralling NHS waiting lists, poor educational outcomes and delivering an effective transport network.
That’s exactly why the Welsh Conservatives immediately tabled a debate in the Welsh Parliament calling on the Labour Government to spend this extra money wisely.
Our main points were that we wanted to see the funding used to help reduce our NHS waiting lists and strengthen social care services, as well as establishing a Welsh Winter Fuel Allowance to support our pensioners.
Not only that, but we pushed for an increased investment in our education system and called on the government to protect our farmers by supporting the case to maintain agricultural property relief and business property relief for inheritance tax purposes.
A demand for the Welsh Government to stand up for Wales by seeking a new, needs based, funding formula to replace the Barnett Formula was also made by the Welsh Conservatives.
At the time of writing this column, the outcome of the vote is not yet known, but I can take a wild punt and guess that Labour politicians would have put party before country and shot our motion down.
If they do not agree to the motion then their reluctance to commit to spending the extra funding in these incredibly important areas worries me deeply.
Just what exactly are they planning to spend the additional cash on?
Perhaps more luxury meals at a swanky New York restaurant, buying a farm for their pals, pumping millions into Cardiff Airport or spending another £218 million on active travel.
Only time will tell, but I’m certain that it won’t align with the people’s priorities.