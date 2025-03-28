In just over a year’s time, the people of Wales will head to polling stations to cast their votes in the 2026 Senedd election.
Next May’s election will be like something we haven’t seen before because of the drastic changes being made to the voting system and the make-up of the Senedd.
First-past-the-post is being replaced with proportional representation, the number of elected politicians elected will rise for 60 to 96, and regional seats – like the South Wales East position I current hold – will be abolished.
Instead, there will be 16 constituencies across the country, each electing six members.
Whilst I do not agree with the sweeping changes and have consistently campaigned against them, they have now been put into law thanks to Plaid Cymru and Labour.
With these changes, I have been forced to say goodbye to my South Wales East region and pick a new constituency to stand in ahead of the election.
It has been an absolute honour to represent the people of South Wales East since 2021.
From Merthyr to Monmouth, Newport to Nantyglo and everywhere else in between, I have met some truly amazing individuals, businesses, charities and campaign groups.
I have taken great joy in doing all I can to help those constituents from all four corners of the region who have contacted me seeking help.
And that’s why it has been such a difficult decision to pick just one constituency to stand for election in.
But having thought long and hard about it, I have decided to throw my hat into the ring to represent the new Casnewydd Islwyn (Newport and Islwyn) seat.
Newport is my home. I was born and raised here. It’s where my family is, and it was a great privilege to have been recently adopted to sit at the top of the Welsh Conservative candidate list for the new constituency.
Based on the correspondence I receive and conversations on the doorsteps, it’s clear residents are fed up with this current Labour government in Cardiff Bay and Labour in Westminster.
Labour ministers continue to fail the people of Wales with sky-high NHS waiting lists leaving patients languishing in pain, an education system not delivering the outcomes it should be, and a lagging economy.
Not only that, but under Labour our public transport network is struggling, much-needed infrastructure projects aren’t being delivered, vital winter fuel payments are being snatched away from our pensioners, the long-term future of family farms are under threat, and public finances are being mismanaged.
Obscene amounts of public cash are being spent on Labour’s vanity projects such as widespread 20mph speed limits and propping up Cardiff Airport, when it should be spent on the people’s priorities.
Put simply, Labour has broken Wales and only the Welsh Conservatives have a clear plan to fix our great country.
As we head towards May 2026, my Welsh Conservative colleagues and I will be putting forward our bold policies and plans to the public.
We have a real opportunity next year to kick this clapped-out Labour administration out of office and return a Welsh Conservative Government, which will bring big benefits for the people of Wales.
Until 2026, I remain one of your Members of the Welsh Parliament and am always here to help. If there is anything I can do, please do not hesitate to get in touch by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01633 215138.