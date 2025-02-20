The Labour Welsh Government is doing its favourite thing and banning things again. It’s bringing forward new nanny-state rules which will mean no more ‘buy-one-get-one-free’ deals. Heaven forbid you’re allowed to choose what you want to eat and save some money on a deal.
We all want a healthier nation, but where is the investment in sporting facilities? In keeping leisure centres open? In making nearly food cheaper and educating everyone about how to eat healthier and why it’s important?
Taking away freedom of choice and stopping people saving money on “deals” at a time when everyone is already financially struggling, is not the answer in my view. It’s the wrong focus to solve this problem.
Like him or loathe him, I am delighted the new President of the USA has taken urgent and immediate action to protect women’s sport. Sport has to be fair and safe, and allowing male-born athletes to compete with and alongside female-born athletes is not either of those things.
I would like this Welsh Government to show similar leadership in protecting women and girls in sport.
Even though Wales is going through a tough time when it comes to rugby at the moment, I still love watching the Six Nations every year.
Our sports and our culture are so integral to what it means to be Welsh and British too. Sadly, funding cuts from Welsh Government are killing sports and culture in Wales.
If we’re going to stand shoulder to shoulder with the greatest sporting nations on earth, as we long have done, we need to make sure our talent is nurtured and ensure that people have the opportunity to take to the rugby field or football pitch.
I stand with the farmers that yet again took their tractors to Whitehall recently to protest against Labour’s assault on farmers. Whether it’s the Welsh Government trying to take prime agricultural land to plant trees, or the UK Government’s family farm death tax which could destroy family farms or even their plans to tax double cab pickups which many have to use, it’s clear that governments at both ends of the M4 are not listening to farmers.
Too many Labour politicians simply don’t get the rural way of life. But farming is important whether you live in the countryside, a city, or anywhere in between. Food security is vital to our national security, as we’ve learned since the invasion of Ukraine.
That’s why we have to stand with our farmers and support them in feeding the nation.
I’ll continue to campaign alongside farmers to make sure their voice is heard.