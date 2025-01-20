I support a full, national inquiry into grooming gangs.The stories we have read, over many years now, of young children being savagely raped by gangs in towns across Britain, have horrified us.
How can we be sure that this isn’t happening in our communities? How can we be sure that there aren’t countless victims still suffering in silence? How can we stop it happening again?
These questions deserve answers, and that’s why we need a national inquiry.
But, sadly, the Labour Party has refused to hold one.
When the Conservative Party forced a vote in Parliament to hold such an inquiry, the Labour Party shamefully voted it down.
Indeed, the Labour MP for Monmouthshire Catherine Fookes voted to oppose such an inquiry.
We all know that inquiries can be costly. They can often take a very long time. I accept that.
But I believe that getting to the bottom of this scandal is worth spending time and money on.
And I believe that history will judge harshly those who voted against it.
In a frankly bizarre move, Labour politicians have tried to deflect and claim that the Conservative move to try and force an inquiry was a ‘political stunt’.
Standing up for the victims of this is not a stunt. It is the right thing to do. And it’s the least the victims deserve.
-
It’s not uncommon, if you arrive at a hospital in Wales, to see ambulances parked outside waiting for patients to be handed over.
This is something I recently saw when attending A&E at the Grange Hospital.
Since the Labour Welsh Government began to rule in 1999, there has been a reduction of over 4,200 in the average daily available beds in the Welsh NHS. This is putting huge pressure on our Ambulance Service, and no doubt played a key part in the critical incident declaration issued by the Welsh Ambulance Service in December.
If there aren’t the beds for patients, patients have to wait in ambulances.
This puts huge pressure on those patients, as well as the NHS staff who are caring for them.
Patients not flowing through hospitals in a timely manner is undoubtedly contributing to Wales soaring NHS waiting lists. Currently, 1 in 4 people in Wales are on an NHS waiting list.
This is just another part of Labour’s long legacy of mismanaging the Welsh NHS.