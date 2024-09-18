Ministers say it is about filling a black hole but the only black hole we have seen filled in is the black hole in Keir Starmer’s wardrobe filled by a Labour donor. In the run-up to the election, our Labour MP claimed that she would support pensioners, yet only a few months later she voted to make them poorer. The Welsh Conservative Group has called for the UK Labour Government to reconsider. We need a government that understands that supporting pensioners is not just an economic responsibility, but a moral one.