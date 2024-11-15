This week, I heard from a local farmer who fears Labour’s inheritance tax changes will drive her farm to ruin. The changes to inheritance tax leave small farms easy prey for developers who will rip apart the fabric of our rural communities. Let’s call this policy what it is—a government land grab. Even worse this week, a former senior Labour aide John McTernan openly declared: “We don’t need the small farmers” and “this is an industry we can do without.” These disgraceful words expose a shocking disdain for those who toil to feed our nation. I will be meeting more farmers this week to discuss the matter. Hopefully, MPs of all parties who represent rural areas, including our own in Monmouthshire, will want to take a stand and oppose this assault on our agricultural communities.