There are two employment sectors which are of great importance to the county of Monmouthshire – tourism and farming. Both of these sectors are being undermined by policies coming out from Westminster/Cardiff Bay and seemingly even the local Council. I was amazed to see that Monmouthshire’s Labour Council seem so positive about a tourism tax, presented under the softer label of a “visitor levy.” What’s even more baffling is the idea that local tourism businesses are supposedly in favour of this measure. This perception seems out of touch with the challenges faced by our tourism sector, which has already been grappling with the impact of the Welsh Government’s minimum lettings policy.
A tourism tax would inevitably add another layer of cost for visitors. It’s hard to see how this won’t hurt Monmouthshire’s businesses, especially when we’re competing with destinations in England that don’t have such a levy. Our tourism operators work tirelessly to attract visitors, provide employment and inject money into the local community. Saddling visitors with extra costs risks pushing them away to other areas.
I suppose it might be true that some industry operators would support a charge if it clearly benefits tourism, this is a big “if.” Promises of revenue being reinvested to improve local facilities sound good, but we’ve heard similar assurances before without seeing any results.
As Conservative Councillor Louise Brown highlighted, there are already pressures on the tourism sector. Adding a tourism tax could tip the scales in the wrong direction, and we must tread carefully to avoid undermining the industry we depend on.
The agricultural industry, or to be more specific small family farmers, also face a huge challenge as a result of the changes brought in by the budget.
This week, I heard from a local farmer who fears Labour’s inheritance tax changes will drive her farm to ruin. The changes to inheritance tax leave small farms easy prey for developers who will rip apart the fabric of our rural communities. Let’s call this policy what it is—a government land grab. Even worse this week, a former senior Labour aide John McTernan openly declared: “We don’t need the small farmers” and “this is an industry we can do without.” These disgraceful words expose a shocking disdain for those who toil to feed our nation. I will be meeting more farmers this week to discuss the matter. Hopefully, MPs of all parties who represent rural areas, including our own in Monmouthshire, will want to take a stand and oppose this assault on our agricultural communities.