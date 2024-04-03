We can proudly boast that Caerleon has the finest Roman Amphitheatre in Britain, yet I find it surprising to find that so many residents of Monmouthshire have never been to see it. Some have been to Rome and visited the famous Colosseum but sadly have ignored our very special Roman relic on their doorstep. It stands just outside the external wall of the fort and could seat six thousand spectators which was the entire garrison. Both of these Roman amphitheatres were completed in 80 AD and used for the same purpose which was gladiatorial combats, fights with wild beasts, the training of troops, weapon training and as a place where the entire legion could be assembled when necessary.