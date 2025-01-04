In the middle of a field between Llangybi Church and the River Usk, is a stone 6 feet in height, named after St Cybi, who is said to have gone there in the sixth century. There is a local tradition that the stone marks the spot where this wandering Cornish saint ‘settled for a while, but when King Ithel, the local ruler tried to have Cybi removed from his land, he was no match for the saint’s powers. His horse dropped dead, and the king was struck blind. He lay on the ground in such a state that Cybi took pity on him, and not only restored his sight, but also brought his horse back to life. In gratitude King Ithel presented Cybi with land on which to build a church.